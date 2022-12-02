ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Hits $345,948.14

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $345,948.14 and $20.87 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00264619 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00087791 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00060703 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

