ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $347,219.14

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. ZClassic has a total market cap of $347,219.14 and $17.29 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00271397 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00088343 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00062542 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

