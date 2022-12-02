Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Down 27.6% in November

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the October 31st total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on ZENV. Itau BBA Securities cut Zenvia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $1.80 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zenvia from $3.40 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut Zenvia to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $1.80 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.
Zenvia Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ZENV opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. Zenvia has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zenvia
Zenvia Company Profile
Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.
Further Reading
