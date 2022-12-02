Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Down 27.6% in November

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the October 31st total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ZENV. Itau BBA Securities cut Zenvia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $1.80 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zenvia from $3.40 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut Zenvia to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $1.80 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Zenvia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZENV opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. Zenvia has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zenvia

Zenvia Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its position in Zenvia by 730.7% in the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 839,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 738,366 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Zenvia in the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zenvia in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in Zenvia by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Zenvia in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

