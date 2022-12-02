ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ZeroFox in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ZFOX stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. ZeroFox has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ZeroFox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,283,000. Intel Corp bought a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,960,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

