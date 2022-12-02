Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CFO Allen Parker Sells 10,000 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,780.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Allen Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Allen Parker sold 9,514 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $349,924.92.

Zillow Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ZG stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.54. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.76.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after acquiring an additional 42,818 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after acquiring an additional 167,139 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

