Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Trading Down 4.5%

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.85 and last traded at $73.96. 64,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,647,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.43.

Several research firms recently commented on ZM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.86.

The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.88.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

