Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $143.00 Price Target at Barclays

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.79.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $334.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.39.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

