Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Guggenheim to $190.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.30% from the stock’s current price.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

ZS traded down $15.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,643,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.39. Zscaler has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $332.50.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Zscaler by 221.1% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

