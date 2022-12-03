1,409 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $427.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $379.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.81. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at $23,522,062.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,766. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

