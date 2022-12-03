4,315 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Purchased by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.76. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $95.90.

