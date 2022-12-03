50,897 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Garmin by 42.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $631,762,000 after buying an additional 1,903,309 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $205,920,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,691,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,589 shares of company stock worth $2,662,269 in the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Garmin Trading Down 0.0 %
GRMN opened at $94.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $139.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.96.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Garmin (GRMN)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.