50,897 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Garmin by 42.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $631,762,000 after buying an additional 1,903,309 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $205,920,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,691,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,589 shares of company stock worth $2,662,269 in the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.40.

GRMN opened at $94.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $139.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

