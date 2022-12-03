66,911 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Purchased by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,720,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 2.1% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HDV opened at $108.09 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.97.

