7Pixels Price Hits $3.87 on Top Exchanges (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded up 16% against the dollar. 7Pixels has a market cap of $62.63 million and approximately $32,938.62 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for $3.87 or 0.00022773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About 7Pixels

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.84780529 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $32,959.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

