ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Short Interest Down 14.2% in November

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the October 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.
In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of ABM Industries stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.13.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
