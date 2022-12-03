ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Short Interest Down 14.2% in November

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the October 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

ABM Industries Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 487.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 104.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.13.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading

