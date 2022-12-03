Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.44% and a negative net margin of 85.97%. Equities analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

