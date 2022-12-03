Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.44% and a negative net margin of 85.97%. Equities analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
