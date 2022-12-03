Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Short Interest Up 6.8% in November

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $189.00. The company had a trading volume of 116,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,418. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $220.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

