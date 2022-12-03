Adshares Price Hits $1.40 on Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00008227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $47.75 million and $515,693.54 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005909 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002278 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000704 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,231 coins. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

