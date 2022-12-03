ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Short Interest Update

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 704,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ADTRAN by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the first quarter valued at about $875,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Trading Up 1.5 %

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

ADTN traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 496,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,139. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.35. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.25%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

