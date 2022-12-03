Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 12.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 58,808 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 187.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 315,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 205,540 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aequi Acquisition Price Performance

Aequi Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.87 during trading hours on Friday. 3,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382. Aequi Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93.

Aequi Acquisition Company Profile

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

