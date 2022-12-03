Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Affirm from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. Affirm has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $128.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Affirm will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Affirm by 2,007.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 39.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

See Also

