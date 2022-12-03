AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

AgroFresh Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.09. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

About AgroFresh Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,209,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 287,131 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,170,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

