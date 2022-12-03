AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
AgroFresh Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.09. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions
About AgroFresh Solutions
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.