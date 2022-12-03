Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.60 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17). Approximately 670,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,530,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.36 ($0.17).

Agronomics Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £136.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.05.

About Agronomics

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

