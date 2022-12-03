Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Short Interest Update

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,740,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 20,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:AQN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. 3,424,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,841,451. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of brokerages have commented on AQN. National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,726,000 after buying an additional 856,114 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,266,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,815,000 after buying an additional 69,607 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after buying an additional 3,449,550 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,249,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,714,000 after buying an additional 1,170,031 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,988,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,924,000 after buying an additional 657,139 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

