Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading Up 0% This Week

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $92.20 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.0922 or 0.00000544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.71 or 0.01737426 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014352 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00030503 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00039205 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.53 or 0.01777660 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001449 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

