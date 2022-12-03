Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,717 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,252,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,947,000 after purchasing an additional 316,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 48.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,495,000 after purchasing an additional 680,875 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $101.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $3.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

