Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $478,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Cummins by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CMI opened at $249.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.48. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $254.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

