Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $331,000 Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aflac Price Performance

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,715,467. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

