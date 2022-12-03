Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases 1,350 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CZR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.19.

CZR opened at $51.38 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

