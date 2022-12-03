Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FTC Solar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 62.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 26.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 156.3% during the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 869,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 530,455 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at about $2,449,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,111,357 shares in the company, valued at $77,516,607.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director David Springer sold 62,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $195,017.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,350,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,878,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,111,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,516,607.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,472,628 shares of company stock worth $4,078,717 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

FTCI opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 51.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

