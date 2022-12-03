Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 4,763 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $217.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $409.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.82.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

