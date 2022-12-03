Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $352,000 Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 14.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 93,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 225.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 68,494 shares during the last quarter. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 0.4 %

About Lithium Americas

Shares of LAC opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $40.39.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

