Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,800 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 4.75% of Alpha Star Acquisition worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the first quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 159.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ALSA opened at $10.21 on Friday. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

Alpha Star Acquisition Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

