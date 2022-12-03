Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

