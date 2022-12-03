Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAMC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.