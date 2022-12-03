American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to an inline rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

AMH opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $44.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11,168.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 111,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 110,342 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.6% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

