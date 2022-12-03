American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Update

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 403,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

AMSWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of AMSWA stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $14.89. 137,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,032. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.79 million, a PE ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.83. American Software has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $26.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. American Software’s payout ratio is 141.94%.

In other American Software news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,248.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 4,800 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $78,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,248.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in American Software by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Software in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in American Software by 99.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in American Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,108,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in American Software by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

