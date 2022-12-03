Amgen (AMG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $110.47 Million

Amgen (AMG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last week, Amgen has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Amgen has a total market cap of $110.47 million and $43,088.75 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amgen token can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00006600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.12246747 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $98,653.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

