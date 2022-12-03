Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Citigroup

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AIRC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.13.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,135,000 after acquiring an additional 54,551 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,150,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.