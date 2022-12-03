Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,381 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.52.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $106.71 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.25.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

About Applied Materials



Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

