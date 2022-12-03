Arch Resources, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $51.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $51.09 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $51.00. The consensus estimate for Arch Resources’ current full-year earnings is $51.50 per share.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.14 by ($0.46). Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 111.61%. The company had revenue of $863.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arch Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

ARCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Arch Resources stock opened at $153.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $79.76 and a 1-year high of $183.53. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth about $32,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $10.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.89%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

