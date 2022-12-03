Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Acquires 11,267 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 586,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. HealthEquity accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.69% of HealthEquity worth $35,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HQY. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 387.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 701.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $65.52 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $79.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.18.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

