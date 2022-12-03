Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196,578 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.22% of Aspen Technology worth $25,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 23.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 42.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,673 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 29.3% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 385.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $239.99 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.48 and a 52-week high of $263.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.40.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

