Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Grows Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,095 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $29,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after purchasing an additional 158,815 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 883,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after purchasing an additional 41,899 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 108,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after purchasing an additional 288,660 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 816,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,788,000 after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TCBI opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.34. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $264.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,400 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.21 per share, with a total value of $251,724.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,993 shares in the company, valued at $914,959.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $236,096.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,726,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,707 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.