Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Grows Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Huron Consulting Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 4.86% of Huron Consulting Group worth $65,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,297 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at $13,844,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $19,388,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $16,332,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $11,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.04. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,282 shares of company stock valued at $399,248. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

