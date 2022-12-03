Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $44.34 Million Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,090 shares during the quarter. FTI Consulting accounts for 1.3% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $44,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 22.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 44.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 27,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,286.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,286.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,288,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCN opened at $171.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.24. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.36 and a twelve month high of $190.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.65.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

