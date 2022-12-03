Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Increases Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,433,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Knowles accounts for approximately 1.3% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 2.65% of Knowles worth $42,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 11.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Knowles by 65.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Knowles by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Crowley bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $276,815.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knowles Trading Up 1.6 %

Several research firms recently commented on KN. TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Knowles to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knowles in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

KN stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Featured Stories

