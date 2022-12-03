Ark 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.54 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Ark has a total market capitalization of $40.33 million and $2.54 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009771 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00025155 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006003 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005060 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005170 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,885,354 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

