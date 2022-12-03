Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.94) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.38. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

