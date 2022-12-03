Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading 2.5% Higher

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.41. 140,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 390,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Ascot Resources from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$178.70 million and a P/E ratio of -21.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.45.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

