ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €700.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($721.65) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ASML from €550.00 ($567.01) to €650.00 ($670.10) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €750.00 ($773.20) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €660.00 ($680.41) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($711.34) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €745.00 ($768.04) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, November 14th.

ASML Price Performance

